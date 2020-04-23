Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $22.01 after TCBI shares went up by 0.59% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ:TCBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] is sitting at 3.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] sitting at 66.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.90. These measurements indicate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.41. Its Return on Equity is 12.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TCBI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.60 and P/E Ratio of 3.54. These metrics all suggest that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] has 54.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.10 to 66.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 8.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.