TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] took an upward turn with a change of 0.14%, trading at the price of $0.91 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.79 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.18M shares for that time period. TXMD monthly volatility recorded 10.50%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.40%. PS value for TXMD stocks is 4.65 with PB recorded at 22.83.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TXMD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.91, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 87.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -78.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -91.77. Its Return on Assets is -74.60%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,231.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 95.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,214.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 95.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 71.32.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has 252.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 230.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.85 to 4.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 7.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.