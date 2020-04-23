Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] saw a change by 0.20% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $20.30. The company is holding 126.08M shares with keeping 114.90M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 52.86% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -58.83% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -58.83%, trading +52.86% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 126.08M shares valued at 1.96 million were bought and sold.

Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE:TOL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TOL an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] is sitting at 2.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.82.

Fundamental Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 19.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.76. Its Return on Equity is 10.90%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Toll Brothers Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.31 and P/E Ratio of 5.50. These metrics all suggest that Toll Brothers Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has 126.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.28 to 49.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 6.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.