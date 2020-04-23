Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE: TGI] dipped by -6.25% on the last trading session, reaching $5.70 price per share at the time. Triumph Group Inc. represents 57.02M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 325.01M with the latest information.

The Triumph Group Inc. traded at the price of $5.70 with 1.09 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TGI shares recorded 943.19K.

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE:TGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Triumph Group Inc. [TGI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TGI an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] sitting at -3.00% and its Gross Margin at 19.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -23.15. Its Return on Equity is 27.10%, and its Return on Assets is -5.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TGI financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 162.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 20.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.64.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] has 57.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 325.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.02 to 29.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.87, which indicates that it is 13.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Triumph Group Inc. [TGI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.