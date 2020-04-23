The share price of Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] inclined by $2.00, presently trading at $1.95. The company’s shares saw 69.57% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.15 recorded on 04/22/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TUP fall by -17.72% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.3951 compared to -0.4200 of all time high it touched on 04/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 27.45%, while additionally dropping -92.59% during the last 12 months. Tupperware Brands Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.45% decrease from the current trading price.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TUP an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.95, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] sitting at 7.00% and its Gross Margin at 66.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.31. Its Return on Equity is -6.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics suggest that this Tupperware Brands Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 140.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] has 57.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 112.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.15 to 26.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.05, which indicates that it is 13.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] a Reliable Buy?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.