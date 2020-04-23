U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SLCA] opened at $1.31 and closed at $1.25 a share within trading session on 04/22/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.80% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.26.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SLCA] had 1.38 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.39M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.33%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 19.43%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.79 during that period and SLCA managed to take a rebound to 18.72 in the last 52 weeks.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SLCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] is sitting at 2.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] sitting at -23.90% and its Gross Margin at 23.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.21. Its Return on Equity is -35.20%, and its Return on Assets is -11.20%. These metrics suggest that this U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 199.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 188.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.13.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] has 81.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 103.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.79 to 18.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.57, which indicates that it is 14.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.