Urban Edge Properties [NYSE: UE] stock went up by 5.84% or 0.49 points up from its previous closing price of 8.39. The stock reached $8.88 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, UE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.78% in the period of the last 7 days.

UE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.91, at one point touching $8.39. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -59.15%. The 52-week high currently stands at 21.74 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -52.18% after the recent low of 6.98.

Urban Edge Properties [NYSE:UE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Urban Edge Properties [UE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.88, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Urban Edge Properties [UE] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Urban Edge Properties [UE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Urban Edge Properties [UE] sitting at 26.80% and its Gross Margin at 64.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.20. These measurements indicate that Urban Edge Properties [UE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.35. Its Return on Equity is 11.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates UE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Urban Edge Properties [UE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 168.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 166.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Urban Edge Properties [UE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.96 and P/E Ratio of 10.27. These metrics all suggest that Urban Edge Properties is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Urban Edge Properties [UE] has 130.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.98 to 21.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 7.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Urban Edge Properties [UE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Urban Edge Properties [UE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.