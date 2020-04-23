The share price of Welbilt Inc. [NYSE: WBT] inclined by $3.96, presently trading at $4.00. The company’s shares saw 26.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.17 recorded on 04/22/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WBT fall by -7.41% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 4.60 compared to -0.32 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -5.88%, while additionally dropping -76.73% during the last 12 months. Welbilt Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.79. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.79% increase from the current trading price.

Welbilt Inc. [NYSE:WBT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Welbilt Inc. [WBT] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Welbilt Inc. [WBT] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Welbilt Inc. [WBT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Welbilt Inc. [WBT] sitting at 10.90% and its Gross Margin at 35.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50. Its Return on Equity is 25.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WBT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Welbilt Inc. [WBT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 570.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 566.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT] has 144.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 576.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.17 to 19.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 8.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Welbilt Inc. [WBT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Welbilt Inc. [WBT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.