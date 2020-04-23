Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation[WMC] stock saw a move by -4.66% on Wednesday, touching 1.05 million. Based on the recent volume, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WMC shares recorded 60.65M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] stock could reach median target price of $3.50.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] stock additionally went down by -5.34% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -24.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WMC stock is set at -74.69% by far, with shares price recording returns by -74.95% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WMC shares showcased -73.27% decrease. WMC saw 11.33 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.37 compared to high within the same period of time.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [NYSE:WMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WMC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.66, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] sitting at 28.50% and its Gross Margin at 37.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.00. These measurements indicate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.71. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WMC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 797.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 294.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 61.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 36.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] has 60.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 161.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.37 to 11.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 11.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.