Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN] shares went higher by 0.28% from its previous closing of 31.81, now trading at the price of $31.90, also adding 0.09 points. Is DIN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.29 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DIN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 16.30M float and a 3.37% run over in the last seven days. DIN share price has been hovering between 104.46 and 14.16 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE:DIN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.90, with the high estimate being $118.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $84.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 42.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.10. These measurements indicate that Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.42. Its Return on Equity is -45.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.90%. These metrics suggest that this Dine Brands Global Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 115.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 90.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59.

Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] has 17.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 559.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.16 to 104.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 125.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 9.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.