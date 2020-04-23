Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] opened at $0.40 and closed at $0.39 a share within trading session on 04/22/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.05% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.38.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] had 3.34 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.83M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.68%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.91%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.26 during that period and PRTY managed to take a rebound to 8.53 in the last 52 weeks.

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PRTY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.38, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] sitting at -17.80% and its Gross Margin at 13.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -19.63. Its Return on Equity is -62.60%, and its Return on Assets is -12.80%. These metrics suggest that this Party City Holdco Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 484.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 419.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.93. Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.00.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] has 96.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 36.93M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 8.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 10.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] a Reliable Buy?

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.