Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $6.07 after SONN shares went up by 14.96% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SONN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give SONN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.07, with the high estimate being $91.00, the low estimate being $91.00 and the median estimate amounting to $91.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] sitting at -53.50% and its Gross Margin at 6.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -59.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] has 10.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 61.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.61 to 76.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 15.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] a Reliable Buy?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.