22nd Century Group Inc.[XXII] stock saw a move by 18.42% on Thursday, touching 2.13 million. Based on the recent volume, 22nd Century Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of XXII shares recorded 148.68M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] stock could reach median target price of $11.50.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] stock additionally went up by 13.24% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.94% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of XXII stock is set at -61.11% by far, with shares price recording returns by -28.04% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, XXII shares showcased -64.52% decrease. XXII saw 2.46 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.60 compared to high within the same period of time.

22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX:XXII]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give XXII an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.91, with the high estimate being $11.50, the low estimate being $11.50 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -32.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -39.39. Its Return on Equity is -42.60%, and its Return on Assets is -38.10%. These metrics suggest that this 22nd Century Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.45.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has 148.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 114.48M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.60 to 2.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 7.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.