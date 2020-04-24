Akers Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: AKER] opened at $3.46 and closed at $3.62 a share within trading session on 04/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.62% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.93.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Akers Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: AKER] had 2.27 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.97M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.91%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 22.74%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.55 during that period and AKER managed to take a rebound to 21.36 in the last 52 weeks.

Akers Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:AKER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2017. On average, stock market experts give AKER an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.95, with the high estimate being $768.00, the low estimate being $768.00 and the median estimate amounting to $768.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 30.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -51.20. Its Return on Equity is -70.00%, and its Return on Assets is -53.90%. These metrics suggest that this Akers Biosciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -2.60. Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59.

Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] has 3.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.55 to 21.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 153.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 13.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.