Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] took an downward turn with a change of -0.31%, trading at the price of $4.89 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.6 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Antero Midstream Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 9.23M shares for that time period. AM monthly volatility recorded 15.73%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 17.17%. PS value for AM stocks is 2.88 with PB recorded at 0.78.

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Antero Midstream Corporation [AM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.86, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] sitting at -50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.71. Its Return on Equity is -9.70%, and its Return on Assets is -5.40%. These metrics suggest that this Antero Midstream Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.40.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has 465.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.69 to 13.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 189.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.25. This RSI suggests that Antero Midstream Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] a Reliable Buy?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.