The share price of Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] inclined by $52.61, presently trading at $54.42. The company’s shares saw 43.21% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 38.00 recorded on 04/23/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as COF jumped by 5.20% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 56.80 compared to -0.17 of all time high it touched on 04/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.34%, while additionally dropping -40.07% during the last 12 months. Capital One Financial Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $83.39. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 28.97% increase from the current trading price.

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Capital One Financial Corporation [COF], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give COF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $54.42, with the high estimate being $114.00, the low estimate being $57.00 and the median estimate amounting to $74.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is sitting at 4.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.07.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] sitting at 60.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20. These measurements indicate that Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 68.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.07 and P/E Ratio of 10.72. These metrics all suggest that Capital One Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has 481.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 107.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 5.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.