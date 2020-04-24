CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $16.28 after CNP shares went down by -0.85% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CNP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.25, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] sitting at 10.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.02. Its Return on Equity is 10.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CNP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 181.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 215.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.20 and P/E Ratio of 12.19. These metrics all suggest that CenterPoint Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has 505.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.58 to 31.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 4.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.