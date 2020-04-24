Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] shares went higher by 3.52% from its previous closing of 13.65, now trading at the price of $14.13, also adding 0.48 points. Is CODX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.8 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CODX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 19.10M float and a 0.00% run over in the last seven days. CODX share price has been hovering between 21.75 and 0.69 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CODX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.15, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -455.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1,826.40. Its Return on Equity is -160.50%, and its Return on Assets is -141.90%. These metrics suggest that this Co-Diagnostics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,163.74. Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.94.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has 19.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 260.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 21.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1936.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.