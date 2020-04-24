Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] shares went lower by -3.61% from its previous closing of 37.10, now trading at the price of $35.76, also subtracting -1.34 points. Is FANG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.83 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FANG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 155.01M float and a 32.36% run over in the last seven days. FANG share price has been hovering between 114.14 and 14.55 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FANG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.73, with the high estimate being $141.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 76.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.30. Its Return on Equity is 1.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics suggest that this Diamondback Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 40.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.55 and P/E Ratio of 25.66. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has 170.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.55 to 114.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 145.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 9.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] a Reliable Buy?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.