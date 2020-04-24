Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] took an downward turn with a change of -5.15%, trading at the price of $37.44 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.15 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Enphase Energy Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 6.87M shares for that time period. ENPH monthly volatility recorded 9.50%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.50%. PS value for ENPH stocks is 8.00 with PB recorded at 17.78.

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENPH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.35, with the high estimate being $67.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.56.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] sitting at 16.50% and its Gross Margin at 35.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.80. These measurements indicate that Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 68.02. Its Return on Equity is 116.00%, and its Return on Assets is 31.60%. These metrics all suggest that Enphase Energy Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.74 and P/E Ratio of 30.70. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has 126.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.64 to 59.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 288.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 7.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.