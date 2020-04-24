Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] dipped by -0.66% on the last trading session, reaching $15.76 price per share at the time. Franklin Resources Inc. represents 493.35M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 7.82B with the latest information.

The Franklin Resources Inc. traded at the price of $15.76 with 1.76 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BEN shares recorded 6.00M.

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is sitting at 2.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.83.

Fundamental Analysis of Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] sitting at 26.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.80. These measurements indicate that Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.15. Its Return on Equity is 12.60%, and its Return on Assets is 8.60%. These metrics all suggest that Franklin Resources Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 246.26 and P/E Ratio of 6.27. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has 493.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.91 to 35.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 4.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.