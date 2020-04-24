Heat Biologics Inc.[HTBX] stock saw a move by -9.68% on Thursday, touching 2.41 million. Based on the recent volume, Heat Biologics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HTBX shares recorded 73.25M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] stock could reach median target price of $3.50.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] stock additionally went down by -8.31% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -4.05% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HTBX stock is set at -48.60% by far, with shares price recording returns by 97.16% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HTBX shares showcased 40.41% increase. HTBX saw 1.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.19 compared to high within the same period of time.

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HTBX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.52, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -87.94. Its Return on Equity is -101.20%, and its Return on Assets is -70.20%. These metrics suggest that this Heat Biologics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has 73.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 42.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 1.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 166.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.11, which indicates that it is 11.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.