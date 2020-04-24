Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE: IVR] opened at $2.84 and closed at $2.75 a share within trading session on 04/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.55% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.52.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE: IVR] had 5.41 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 8.24M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.77%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 23.53%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.82 during that period and IVR managed to take a rebound to 18.30 in the last 52 weeks.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IVR an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.51, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] sitting at 33.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.10. These measurements indicate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.82. Its Return on Equity is 14.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IVR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 654.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 54.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 22.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 80.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.40 and P/E Ratio of 1.04. These metrics all suggest that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has 188.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 518.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.82 to 18.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 12.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.