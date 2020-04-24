Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] took an N/A turn with a change of 0.00%, trading at the price of $16.86 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.43 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Fifth Third Bancorp shares have an average trading volume of 8.41M shares for that time period. FITB monthly volatility recorded 8.35%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.59%. PS value for FITB stocks is 2.04 with PB recorded at 0.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FITB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.87, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $14.25 and the median estimate amounting to $20.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is sitting at 4.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.19.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] sitting at 69.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.30. These measurements indicate that Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.03. Its Return on Equity is 12.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FITB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 68.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.07 and P/E Ratio of 7.40. These metrics all suggest that Fifth Third Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has 757.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.10 to 31.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 6.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.