The share price of Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] inclined by $14.21, presently trading at $14.55. The company’s shares saw 54.46% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 9.42 recorded on 04/23/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KMI jumped by 0.71% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 15.23 compared to -0.45 of all time high it touched on 04/23/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 10.33%, while additionally dropping -29.23% during the last 12 months. Kinder Morgan Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $18.43. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.88% increase from the current trading price.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KMI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.50, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] sitting at 36.90% and its Gross Margin at 55.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.50. These measurements indicate that Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.26. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KMI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.43 and P/E Ratio of 24.88. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has 2.30B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.42 to 22.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 6.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.