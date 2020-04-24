Microbot Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: MBOT] shares went higher by 49.52% from its previous closing of 6.22, now trading at the price of $9.30, also adding 3.08 points. Is MBOT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.0 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MBOT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 6.60M float and a 17.36% run over in the last seven days. MBOT share price has been hovering between 20.15 and 4.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Microbot Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:MBOT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MBOT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.25, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -42.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -43.11.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.09. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.32.

Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] has 7.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.30 to 20.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 116.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.31, which indicates that it is 8.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.48. This RSI suggests that Microbot Medical Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.