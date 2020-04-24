MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] stock went up by 1.42% or 0.02 points up from its previous closing price of 1.41. The stock reached $1.43 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MGI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.17% in the period of the last 7 days.

MGI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.46, at one point touching $1.36. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -78.66%. The 52-week high currently stands at 6.70 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -51.04% after the recent low of 1.15.

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give MGI an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.43, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] sitting at 4.00% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.53. Its Return on Equity is 13.80%, and its Return on Assets is -1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MGI financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 136.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] has 63.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 89.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.15 to 6.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.40, which indicates that it is 8.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.