NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE: NEX] stock went down by -9.73% or -0.21 points down from its previous closing price of 2.17. The stock reached $1.96 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NEX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 40.91% in the period of the last 7 days.

NEX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.35, at one point touching $1.58. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -83.55%. The 52-week high currently stands at 11.91 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -81.06% after the recent low of 1.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NEX an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] sitting at -4.60% and its Gross Margin at 22.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] has 235.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 510.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 11.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] a Reliable Buy?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.