NIO Limited [NIO] took an downward turn with a change of -2.78%, trading at the price of $2.97 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 9.19 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while NIO Limited shares have an average trading volume of 53.44M shares for that time period. NIO monthly volatility recorded 7.88%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.34%. PS value for NIO stocks is 2.86.

NIO Limited [NYSE:NIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to NIO Limited [NIO] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NIO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.98, with the high estimate being $89.26, the low estimate being $7.03 and the median estimate amounting to $23.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NIO Limited [NIO] is sitting at 2.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.71.

Fundamental Analysis of NIO Limited [NIO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -15.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -129.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -217.59. Its Return on Assets is -102.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 247.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.49.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27.

NIO Limited [NIO] has 1.04B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.19 to 5.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 150.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NIO Limited [NIO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NIO Limited [NIO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.