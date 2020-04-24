Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] stock went down by -3.38% or -0.69 points down from its previous closing price of 20.38. The stock reached $19.69 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NVAX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 12.60% in the period of the last 7 days.

NVAX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $21.95, at one point touching $20.19. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -25.24%. The 52-week high currently stands at 26.34 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 99.26% after the recent low of 3.54.

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Novavax Inc. [NVAX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVAX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.68, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -89.70. Its Return on Equity is 74.60%, and its Return on Assets is -70.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NVAX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 227.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 191.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 66.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.96.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has 49.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 26.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 456.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 22.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.