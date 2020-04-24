The share price of Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] inclined by $0.32, presently trading at $0.32. The company’s shares saw 36.17% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.23 recorded on 04/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as OCGN fall by -25.30% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.4500 compared to -0.1490 of all time high it touched on 04/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.61%, while additionally dropping -97.07% during the last 12 months. Ocugen Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.31% increase from the current trading price.

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OCGN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.32, with the high estimate being $1.25, the low estimate being $1.25 and the median estimate amounting to $1.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] has 51.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 21.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.71, which indicates that it is 16.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ocugen Inc. [OCGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.