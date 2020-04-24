Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] dipped by -0.44% on the last trading session, reaching $47.26 price per share at the time. Otis Worldwide Corporation represents 433.08M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 20.56B with the latest information.

The Otis Worldwide Corporation traded at the price of $47.26 with 2.34 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OTIS shares recorded 6.54M.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give OTIS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $47.29, with the high estimate being $58.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 73.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 61.07.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.46.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] has 433.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 50.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.37% from its 52-week low.

Conclusion: Is Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.