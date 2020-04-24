The share price of Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] inclined by $5.00, presently trading at $4.57. The company’s shares saw 117.62% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.10 recorded on 04/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as OVV jumped by 38.50% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 5.32 compared to +0.58 of all time high it touched on 04/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 74.22%, while additionally dropping -86.72% during the last 12 months. Ovintiv Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.21. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.64% increase from the current trading price.

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Ovintiv Inc. [OVV], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OVV an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.58, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.05.

Fundamental Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 71.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has 276.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.10 to 38.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.98, which indicates that it is 13.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] a Reliable Buy?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.