Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $2.63 after PTEN shares went down by -8.82% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PTEN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.65, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] is sitting at 2.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.71.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] sitting at -18.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.07. Its Return on Equity is -13.70%, and its Return on Assets is -8.70%. These metrics suggest that this Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.06.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has 209.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 605.95M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.61 to 15.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 19.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.