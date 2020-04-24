People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] shares went higher by 4.34% from its previous closing of 11.19, now trading at the price of $11.67, also adding 0.48 points. Is PBCT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.97 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PBCT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 421.94M float and a 5.92% run over in the last seven days. PBCT share price has been hovering between 17.66 and 9.37 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PBCT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.69, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $9.50 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] is sitting at 3.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.20.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] sitting at 73.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.90. These measurements indicate that People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.23. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PBCT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.22 and P/E Ratio of 9.22. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] has 437.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.37 to 17.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 5.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.