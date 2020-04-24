Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] opened at $4.35 and closed at $4.30 a share within trading session on 04/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.12% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.30.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] had 2.49 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 16.06M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.55%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.51%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.86 during that period and PLUG managed to take a rebound to 6.05 in the last 52 weeks.

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Plug Power Inc. [PLUG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PLUG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.31, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $5.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] sitting at -21.70% and its Gross Margin at 12.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.03. Its Return on Equity is -315.50%, and its Return on Assets is -15.70%. These metrics suggest that this Plug Power Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 395.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 342.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.12.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has 299.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.86 to 6.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 131.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 5.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] a Reliable Buy?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.