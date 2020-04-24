RTW Retailwinds Inc. [NYSE: RTW] stock went up by 2.49% or 0.01 points up from its previous closing price of 0.24. The stock reached $0.25 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, RTW share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 9.31% in the period of the last 7 days.

RTW had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.264, at one point touching $0.215. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -90.83%. The 52-week high currently stands at 2.69 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -89.54% after the recent low of 0.14.

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [NYSE:RTW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give RTW an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.25, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] sitting at -1.20% and its Gross Margin at 28.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -24.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -42.25. Its Return on Equity is -16.30%, and its Return on Assets is -2.60%. These metrics suggest that this RTW Retailwinds Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,438.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,185.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.18. RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.09.

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] has 62.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 2.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 35.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] a Reliable Buy?

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.