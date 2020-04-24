salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] gained by 0.85% on the last trading session, reaching $153.01 price per share at the time. salesforce.com inc. represents 886.85M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 134.55B with the latest information.

The salesforce.com inc. traded at the price of $153.01 with 2.12 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CRM shares recorded 7.71M.

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to salesforce.com inc. [CRM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CRM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $152.91, with the high estimate being $230.00, the low estimate being $131.00 and the median estimate amounting to $195.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $151.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for salesforce.com inc. [CRM] is sitting at 4.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.93.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of salesforce.com inc. [CRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for salesforce.com inc. [CRM] sitting at 1.70% and its Gross Margin at 75.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.43. Its Return on Equity is 0.50%, and its Return on Assets is 0.30%. These metrics suggest that this salesforce.com inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 52.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.63 and P/E Ratio of 743.00. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has 886.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 134.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 115.29 to 195.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 4.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is salesforce.com inc. [CRM] a Reliable Buy?

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.