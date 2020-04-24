SandRidge Permian Trust [PER] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $0.52 after PER shares went down by -8.58% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

SandRidge Permian Trust [NYSE:PER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding SandRidge Permian Trust [PER] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give PER an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.52, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SandRidge Permian Trust [PER] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SandRidge Permian Trust [PER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SandRidge Permian Trust [PER] sitting at 77.30% and its Gross Margin at 94.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 77.00. These measurements indicate that SandRidge Permian Trust [PER] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.55. Its Return on Equity is 15.70%, and its Return on Assets is 15.70%. These metrics all suggest that SandRidge Permian Trust is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.77.

SandRidge Permian Trust [PER] has 55.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 2.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 9.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SandRidge Permian Trust [PER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SandRidge Permian Trust [PER], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.