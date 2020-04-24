Skechers U.S.A. Inc.[SKX] stock saw a move by 3.28% on Thursday, touching 2.67 million. Based on the recent volume, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SKX shares recorded 159.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] stock could reach median target price of $32.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] stock additionally went down by -0.08% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.18% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SKX stock is set at -20.64% by far, with shares price recording returns by -39.07% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SKX shares showcased -34.92% decrease. SKX saw 44.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 17.06 compared to high within the same period of time.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [NYSE:SKX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SKX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.52, with the high estimate being $43.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] sitting at 9.90% and its Gross Margin at 47.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.71. Its Return on Equity is 16.00%, and its Return on Assets is 7.70%. These metrics all suggest that Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.61 and P/E Ratio of 13.72. These metrics all suggest that Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] has 159.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.06 to 44.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 4.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.