Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] saw a change by -6.60% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $35.83. The company is holding 65.00M shares with keeping 56.31M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 36.55% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -32.90% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -33.81%, trading +34.70% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 65.00M shares valued at 1.97 million were bought and sold.

Taubman Centers Inc. [NYSE:TCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TCO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.83, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $52.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] sitting at -8.90% and its Gross Margin at 62.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.80. These measurements indicate that Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.51. Its Return on Equity is -459.80%, and its Return on Assets is 4.50%. These metrics suggest that this Taubman Centers Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 123.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.32.

Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] has 65.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.24 to 53.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.05, which indicates that it is 5.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] a Reliable Buy?

Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.