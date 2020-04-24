The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] stock went down by -3.15% or -0.6 points down from its previous closing price of 19.04. The stock reached $18.44 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WU share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.73% in the period of the last 7 days.

WU had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $19.25, at one point touching $18.85. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -35.17%. The 52-week high currently stands at 28.44 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -2.06% after the recent low of 17.39.

The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The Western Union Company [WU], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WU an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.33, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Western Union Company [WU] is sitting at 2.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Western Union Company [WU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Western Union Company [WU] sitting at 27.60% and its Gross Margin at 41.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.00. These measurements indicate that The Western Union Company [WU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 36.76. Its Return on Assets is 11.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26.

The Western Union Company [WU] has 409.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.39 to 28.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 2.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Western Union Company [WU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Western Union Company [WU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.