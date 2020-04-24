TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [AMEX: TAT] shares went lower by -13.08% from its previous closing of 0.30, now trading at the price of $0.26, also subtracting -0.04 points. Is TAT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.05 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TAT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 30.61M float and a 48.26% run over in the last seven days. TAT share price has been hovering between 1.28 and 0.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [AMEX:TAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give TAT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.25, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] sitting at 27.90% and its Gross Margin at 82.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 32.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.34. Its Return on Equity is -84.30%, and its Return on Assets is -3.80%. These metrics suggest that this TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 37.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 37.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.81.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] has 73.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 116.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 36.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] a Reliable Buy?

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.