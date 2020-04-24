Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] shares went higher by 0.26% from its previous closing of 34.29, now trading at the price of $34.38, also adding 0.09 points. Is TFC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.72 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TFC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.34B float and a 15.69% run over in the last seven days. TFC share price has been hovering between 56.92 and 24.01 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Truist Financial Corporation [TFC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Fundamental Analysis of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] sitting at 71.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.20. These measurements indicate that Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.24. Its Return on Equity is 8.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TFC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.44 and P/E Ratio of 9.78. These metrics all suggest that Truist Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has 1.42B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.01 to 56.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 5.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.