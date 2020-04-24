Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] dipped by -0.77% on the last trading session, reaching $165.10 price per share at the time. Visa Inc. represents 2.20B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 365.23B with the latest information.

The Visa Inc. traded at the price of $165.10 with 3.2 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of V shares recorded 14.05M.

Visa Inc. [NYSE:V]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Visa Inc. [V], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give V an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $164.99, with the high estimate being $234.00, the low estimate being $170.00 and the median estimate amounting to $193.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $166.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Visa Inc. [V] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.79.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Visa Inc. [V]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Visa Inc. [V] sitting at 65.00% and its Gross Margin at 81.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 50.70. These measurements indicate that Visa Inc. [V] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.83. Its Return on Equity is 40.70%, and its Return on Assets is 16.60%. These metrics all suggest that Visa Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Visa Inc. [V] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Visa Inc. [V] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.57 and P/E Ratio of 30.92. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Visa Inc. [V] has 2.20B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 365.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 133.93 to 214.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 2.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Visa Inc. [V] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Visa Inc. [V], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.