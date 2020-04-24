iBio Inc. [IBIO] saw a change by -4.52% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.90. The company is holding 100.53M shares with keeping 92.53M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 1692.80% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -73.64% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -73.73%, trading +287.97% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 100.53M shares valued at 2.57 million were bought and sold.

iBio Inc. [AMEX:IBIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding iBio Inc. [IBIO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give IBIO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.90, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for iBio Inc. [IBIO] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of iBio Inc. [IBIO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -45.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -51.60. Its Return on Assets is -112.50%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, iBio Inc. [IBIO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,010.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,001.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 87.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. iBio Inc. [IBIO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.79.

iBio Inc. [IBIO] has 100.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 94.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.05 to 3.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1692.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -6.89, which indicates that it is 9.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is iBio Inc. [IBIO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of iBio Inc. [IBIO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.