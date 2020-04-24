World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: WWE] stock went up by 14.08% or 5.5 points up from its previous closing price of 39.07. The stock reached $44.57 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WWE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.51% in the period of the last 7 days.

WWE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of N/A, at one point touching N/A. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -55.63%. The 52-week high currently stands at 100.45 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -60.34% after the recent low of 29.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:WWE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WWE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.48, with the high estimate being $66.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] sitting at 12.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.58. Its Return on Equity is 25.50%, and its Return on Assets is 8.90%. These metrics all suggest that World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 210.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 135.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 48.38 and P/E Ratio of 34.99. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] has 75.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.10 to 100.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 5.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.