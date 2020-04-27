AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] took an upward turn with a change of 0.98%, trading at the price of $84.41 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.12 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while AbbVie Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 12.53M shares for that time period. ABBV monthly volatility recorded 3.88%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.59%. PS value for ABBV stocks is 3.73.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give ABBV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $84.41, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $70.00 and the median estimate amounting to $97.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $83.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] sitting at 39.00% and its Gross Margin at 77.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.60. These measurements indicate that AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.22. Its Return on Equity is -95.60%, and its Return on Assets is 11.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ABBV financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 113.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has 1.48B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 124.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.55 to 97.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 2.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.