The share price of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] inclined by $0.69, presently trading at $0.80. The company’s shares saw 321.15% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.19 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as UAVS jumped by 22.69% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.7600 compared to +0.1599 of all time high it touched on 04/24/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 103.81%, while additionally gaining 102.91% during the last 12 months.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.69.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 31.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -43.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.80. Its Return on Equity is -48.90%, and its Return on Assets is -45.10%. These metrics suggest that this AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 29.37. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.62.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has 14.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 1.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 321.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 16.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.