Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] shares went higher by 1.43% from its previous closing of 60.66, now trading at the price of $61.53, also adding 0.87 points. Is ALB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.01 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ALB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 105.72M float and a 0.10% run over in the last seven days. ALB share price has been hovering between 99.40 and 48.89 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE:ALB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Albemarle Corporation [ALB] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $61.53, with the high estimate being $116.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Albemarle Corporation [ALB] is sitting at 3.24. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.24.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Albemarle Corporation [ALB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Albemarle Corporation [ALB] sitting at 17.30% and its Gross Margin at 35.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.90. These measurements indicate that Albemarle Corporation [ALB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.97. Its Return on Equity is 14.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.30%. These metrics all suggest that Albemarle Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.80 and P/E Ratio of 12.27. These metrics all suggest that Albemarle Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has 106.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.89 to 99.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 3.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Albemarle Corporation [ALB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Albemarle Corporation [ALB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.